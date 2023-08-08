451 Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu: A total of 451 Amarnath Yatris Tuesday left Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp for twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal to reach the Amarnath cave shrine nestled in south Kashmir Himalayas.

This was the 36th batch and the smallest batch to leave from Jammu base camp since June 30 when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

“A total of 451 yatris left Jammu in 18 vehicles early Tuesday morning under tight security arrangements. Of them, 303 yatris left for Pahalgam while 148 left for Baltal from Bhagwati Nagar base camp,” officials said.

On Monday, 534 Amarnath Yatris had left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu.

Of these, 354 yatris had opted for the Pahalgam route while 180 had chosen the Baltal route.

So far, 1.48 lakh yatris have embarked on Amarnath Yatra from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

The Amarnath Yatra, which commenced on July 1, would conclude on August 31.