4TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULWAMA ATTACK | PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah pay tributes to soldiers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders Tuesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

PM Modi tweeted, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

Shah tweeted, "I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism."