4TH WAVE OF COVID-19 | Jammu and Kashmir reports 2 cases

Srinagar: Amid global surge, Jammu and Kashmir has reported two new COVID-19 cases- one from Kashmir and another one from Jammu.
The spokesman of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mir Mushtaq said two new COVID-19 cases had been reported from J&K.
“Both the positive cases in J&K have no travel history. It is not confirmed which strain is this as no genome testing has been done yet,” he said. Dr Mushtaq said that people should not panic but maintaining hygiene, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance was still important.
On Saturday, Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar convened a meeting regarding a mock drill to be held on December 27, 2022, to check functionality in respect of key facilities and logistics for COVID-19 management in healthcare institutions.
Kumar said that there was a need to continue with a preemptive and proactive approach to keep a check on the possible increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K in the wake of an increase in positive cases being reported globally.
He directed that all the HoDs, in pursuance to the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, would undertake mock drill exercises across the health facilities in J&K on December 27, 2022, at 9 am to ensure operational readiness for the management of COVID-19 with specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources.
Kumar said that the status of the mock drill would be entered facility wise in the COVID India portal on the same day and that this exercise would be supervised by the Heads of the Departments (HoDs) of Health and Medical Education Department.
COVID-19 cases in India are increasing with a slight margin.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 227 new coronavirus infections while the active cases increased to 3424.