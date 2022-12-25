4TH WAVE OF COVID-19 | Jammu and Kashmir reports 2 cases

Srinagar: Amid global surge, Jammu and Kashmir has reported two new COVID-19 cases- one from Kashmir and another one from Jammu.

The spokesman of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mir Mushtaq said two new COVID-19 cases had been reported from J&K.

“Both the positive cases in J&K have no travel history. It is not confirmed which strain is this as no genome testing has been done yet,” he said. Dr Mushtaq said that people should not panic but maintaining hygiene, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance was still important.

On Saturday, Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar convened a meeting regarding a mock drill to be held on December 27, 2022, to check functionality in respect of key facilities and logistics for COVID-19 management in healthcare institutions.

Kumar said that there was a need to continue with a preemptive and proactive approach to keep a check on the possible increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K in the wake of an increase in positive cases being reported globally.