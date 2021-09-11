5-day Int’l conference on Nanotechnology concludes at NIT Srinagar

Prof Sehgal said there is need for joint efforts to make the NIT Srinagar among best institutions in the entire country,” he said. Registrar NIT Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said the international conference acted as a platform for young researchers of the Institute and other participants from across the globe. We will host more such conferences in the future,” he said.

Besides all delegates of NBL 2021, faculty members of the department, and research scholars have made their presence in the session. While online presence was much more from all corners of the globe. Noted Environmentalist and social reformer of Valley, Manzoor Ahmad Wagnoo was special guest on the occasion for the valedictory ceremony. Wagnoo said Science should work for humanity and explained the environmental issues and spoke at length about the water bodies of J&K. He also sought suggestions and support from faculty and students of NIT Srinagar to address these issues. Earlier welcome speech was delivered by Prof. P. A. Ganaie, who cited scientific stories for relevance to the event. Lauding the role of Convener Dr. M. A. Shah, for bringing together eminent scientists both in-person and online is indeed remarkable and appreciable.

It was followed by feedback from the delegates, who made remarkable gratitude to Dr Shah for his hospitality and friendliness and for providing such a good platform. The major session was spent in the distribution of Certificates – Best, Oral, Poster and Participation by the Hon’ble Guests Manzoor Ahmad, Prof. G. A. Harmain, Prof. S. Rubab, Prof. Wahajuddin, and Prof. Dinesh Pandya. Convener of the International Conference and HOD Physics, Dr. Shah M A said around 300 participants in the conference in a hybrid mode having 150 online and 150 offline. He said, scientists and engineers are finding a wide variety of ways to deliberately make materials at the nanoscale to take advantage of their enhanced properties. Dr. Shah said during the past five days program 35 Keynote lectures by a group of world leaders in advanced materials, who are addressed topics regarding new methods of fabrications, nano-medicine for improved diagnostics, nano pesticides used in agriculture and climate change.