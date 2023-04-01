5-day wet spell begins with rains in J&K

Srinagar: Rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation for the next five days.
“There were rains in Kashmir as well as Jammu on Saturday,” MeT officials said. “Fresh rains have brought the day temperature down by several degrees.”
The rain started during the night and continued for the entire day intermittently.
Many areas in J&K including Srinagar and Jammu, received rain since early morning, the MeT officials said
They said that for the next five days J&K would record further precipitation. The MeT officials said that another Western Disturbance had started to affect J&K.
“In the coming days there would be light to moderate rains in plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches,” they said.
The department has urged farmers to postpone spraying orchards and irrigating fields till April 6.
The commuters travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highways have been urged to confirm the status of the road from traffic authorities before start to travel for their destinations.
The MeT officials said that during the last 24 hours, Srinagar received 5.2 mm rain, Qazigund 1.6 mm, Pahalgam 3.3 mm, Kupwara 5.3 mm, Kokernag 9 mm, Gulmarg 3.4 mm, Jammu 13.7 mm, Banihal 7.8 mm, Batote 14.1 mm, Katra 12.8 mm, Bhaderwah 13.8 mm, and Kathua 20.8 mm.
They said that the minimum temperatures recorded an increase at most places and settled above normal in J&K.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 9.1 degree Celsius against 7.9 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius against 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius against 5.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius against 6.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius against 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal for the resort.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara town settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius against 5.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal for the north Kashmir area.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 14.7 degrees Celsius against 15.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal.