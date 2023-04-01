5-day wet spell begins with rains in J&K

Srinagar: Rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation for the next five days.

“There were rains in Kashmir as well as Jammu on Saturday,” MeT officials said. “Fresh rains have brought the day temperature down by several degrees.”

The rain started during the night and continued for the entire day intermittently.

They said that for the next five days J&K would record further precipitation. The MeT officials said that another Western Disturbance had started to affect J&K.