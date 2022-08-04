5 dead, 11 injured in Ramban accident

Ramban: Five persons died whereas 11 others sustained injuries when a rashly-driven cab in which they were travelling towards Jammu from Railway Station Banihal rammed into a car and plunged into a gorge at Kelamorh, 4 km ahead of Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway late Thursday evening.

Police said a cab (JK02AP 5338) on its way to Jammu rammed into a car and went out of the control of its driver and plunged into a several hundred feet deep gorge in the Kelamorh area of Ramban, resulting in the death of four persons on the spot while 12 others sustained injuries.

They said soon after the accident, rescue teams of Police and Civil QRT reached the spot and they retrieved the four bodies and 12 injured to District Hospital Ramban.