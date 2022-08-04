5 dead, 11 injured in Ramban accident

Ramban: Five persons died whereas 11 others sustained injuries when a rashly-driven cab in which they were travelling towards Jammu from Railway Station Banihal rammed into a car and plunged into a gorge at Kelamorh, 4 km ahead of Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway late Thursday evening.
Police said a cab (JK02AP 5338) on its way to Jammu rammed into a car and went out of the control of its driver and plunged into a several hundred feet deep gorge in the Kelamorh area of Ramban, resulting in the death of four persons on the spot while 12 others sustained injuries.
They said soon after the accident, rescue teams of Police and Civil QRT reached the spot and they retrieved the four bodies and 12 injured to District Hospital Ramban.
Later, one person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, taking the death toll to five.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen said that five persons died and 11 others were injured, nine of them critically.
He said among the injured five persons had been referred to GMC Hospital Anantnag and four were referred to GMC Hospital Jammu while two were responding to the treatment at District Hospital Ramban.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam, who was monitoring the rescue operation at Kelamorh and treatment of injured persons at District Hospital Ramban, said that a cab on its way to Jammu with 14 passengers onboard lost control over the wheel and plunged into a gorge at Kelamorh.