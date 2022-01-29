5 deaths, 4175 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: The downward trend of COVID19 curve continued in J&K for the fourth day today and 4175 cases were recorded in the UT, along with five casualties across the two divisions.
The official bulletin on COVID19 issued by J&K Government today said 76507 samples were tested in the two divisions of the UT. Of these, 4175 were positive, the resultant positivity rate of samples 5.4 percent today. In the past four days, there has been a significant decrease in positivity rate in J&K, a fall of 3.6 percent.
Over the 24 hours preceding the issue of bulletin, the Government said, five people succumbed to the Viral illness in two divisions – three in Jammu division and two in Kashmir division. The death tally in J&K has been unchanged over the past few days, the figures reveal.
Today, 2812 cases were recorded in Kashmir division and 1363 in Jammu division. Cases reported from Srinagar and Jammu divisions had a drop on Saturday, while at district level too, there was a drop in almost every district. District Ganderbal and Kulgam had a minor increase in cases while district Shopian had a minor drop. A total of 72 travellers were also found positive.
Over the past week, as per figures of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, district Jammu has had the highest cumulative seven day positivity rate – 17.5 percent approximately. The district's positive percentage is similar to the neighboring state of Delhi. District Budgam with 13 percent positivity and district Srinagar with 11 percent positivity continued to be in the red zones of 10 percent and above samples found positive.
The number of admitted patients dropped from 591 on Friday to 544 today. The percentage of 5038 dedicated COVID19 beds currently occupied by patients was 10.79 percent. The number of active cases reached 42219 with 7107 people recovering today.
In the past one day, 31038 people were vaccinated in J&K, of which 10626 took their first dose for the 15 – 18 year age group. In addition, 12737 people took the second dose of the vaccine, falling in the category of 18 years and up. Booster dose, which is being administered as a precaution in the 60 plus age group was given to 7675 people today.