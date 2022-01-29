5 deaths, 4175 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: The downward trend of COVID19 curve continued in J&K for the fourth day today and 4175 cases were recorded in the UT, along with five casualties across the two divisions.

The official bulletin on COVID19 issued by J&K Government today said 76507 samples were tested in the two divisions of the UT. Of these, 4175 were positive, the resultant positivity rate of samples 5.4 percent today. In the past four days, there has been a significant decrease in positivity rate in J&K, a fall of 3.6 percent.