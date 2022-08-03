5 IPS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: Senior IPS officers B Srinivas, the DGP Prisons, and H K Lohia, the Commandant General, HG and CD, and SDRF, J&K swapped their postings in the minor rejig affected by the J&K Home Department on Wednesday.
They were among the five IPS officers transferred and posted with immediate effect.
As per the order, Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, B Srinivas, who is holding additional charge of Director Fire and Emergency Services, J&K has been transferred and posted as Commandant General, HG and CD, and SDRF, J&K vice H K Lohia.
The post of Commandant General, HG and CD and SDRF, J&K has been declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP till held by the officer.
H K Lohia, ADGP, Commandant General, HG and CD, and SDRF, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director General, Prisons, J&K vice B Srinivas.
Garib Dass, IGP (Headquarters) PHQ, upon his promotion to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Civil-Military Liaison, Home Department, against an available vacancy.
The post of Commissioner, Civil-Military Liaison has been declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer.
The officer would be headquartered at PHQ, Jammu.
Alok Kumar, IGP (CIV), PHQ, upon his promotion to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) has been transferred and posted as Director, Fire and Emergency Services, J&K against an available vacancy.
The post of Director, Fire and Emergency Services, J&K has been declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer.
Bhim Sen Tuti, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, has been posted as IGP (Headquarters), PHQ vice Garib Dass.
The officer would also hold the additional charge of the post of IGP (CIV) PHQ.