5 IPS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: Senior IPS officers B Srinivas, the DGP Prisons, and H K Lohia, the Commandant General, HG and CD, and SDRF, J&K swapped their postings in the minor rejig affected by the J&K Home Department on Wednesday.

They were among the five IPS officers transferred and posted with immediate effect.

As per the order, Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, B Srinivas, who is holding additional charge of Director Fire and Emergency Services, J&K has been transferred and posted as Commandant General, HG and CD, and SDRF, J&K vice H K Lohia.

The post of Commandant General, HG and CD and SDRF, J&K has been declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP till held by the officer.