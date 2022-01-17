5 killed in Rajouri road accidents

Rajouri: At least five persons were killed, while two got injured in three separate road accidents, that took place across Rajouri district on Monday. Police said that in a late evening accident that took place at Bhella village road of Khawas, a tipper vehicle bearing registration number (JK11A 6087) with the driver among four persons travelling in it plunged in a roadside gorge.
"Three people including the driver got killed on the spot while one person was critically injured," said police officials.
Deceased have been identified as Vikram Singh, son of Sham Lal, resident of Dalhori, Showkat Ali son of Fateh Muhammad resident of Jaglanoo and Satvir Singh resident of Kanchi. Injured has been identified as Ratan Lal son of Dev Raj resident of Dalhori.
Police said that the injured person was shifted to PHC Khawas, where he is under treatment for multiple wounds.
In another accident, a person was killed while another got injured in the mishap that took place on Jammu Rajouri Poonch highway. Police said this accident took place at Muradpur village near Rajouri town when a BSF truck bearing registration number (JK02P 6512) was on way from Rajouri to Jammu and a motorcycle bearing registration number (JK11F 1957) coming from the opposite side collided head-on with BSF truck.
In this accident, the motorcyclist as well as pillion rider sustained injuries while both were shifted to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri.
The pillion rider Muhammad Arshad, son of Muhammad Azam, resident of Challas succumbed to injuries while motorcycle rider Zaheer Abass son of Qadir Hussain resident of Challas was under treatment. The third accident took place in the evening in which a young man lost his life. This road accident took place at Bathuni village. The deceased has been identified as Amit Sharma (30) son of Madan Lal resident of Doongi, who was riding his motorcycle and was on way to Doongi from Rajouri when at Bathuni a truck coming from opposite side hit the motorcycle.
"Motorcyclist was shifted to Rajouri GMC where he was declared dead," said a police official. They said that both vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and further investigation was going on.