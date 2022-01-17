5 killed in Rajouri road accidents

Rajouri: At least five persons were killed, while two got injured in three separate road accidents, that took place across Rajouri district on Monday. Police said that in a late evening accident that took place at Bhella village road of Khawas, a tipper vehicle bearing registration number (JK11A 6087) with the driver among four persons travelling in it plunged in a roadside gorge.

"Three people including the driver got killed on the spot while one person was critically injured," said police officials.

Deceased have been identified as Vikram Singh, son of Sham Lal, resident of Dalhori, Showkat Ali son of Fateh Muhammad resident of Jaglanoo and Satvir Singh resident of Kanchi. Injured has been identified as Ratan Lal son of Dev Raj resident of Dalhori.