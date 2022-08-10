5 lakh women to get benefits yearly as LG Sinha inaugurates ‘UMEED Market Place’ at Srinagar airport

Srinagar: Inaugurating the ‘UMEED Market Place’ under the Airport as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region (AVSAR) scheme of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at Srinagar International Airport Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that 5 lakh women would get benefits from the scheme yearly.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a similar marketplace was also opened at Jammu airport and that both the outlets would exhibit products of all 20 districts.

The LG said that the initiative would support local art and artisans of Self Help Groups of J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, providing a platform to market local products directly to the customers.

He said that the products of Self Help Groups would get exposed to the national market, strengthen the local artisan community, and provide sufficient promotional avenues for their products.