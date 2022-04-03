5 LeT associates arrested in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: Bandipora police on Sunday claimed to have busted two Lashkar modules by arresting five LeT militant associates from two areas in the district.

As per police, accused Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Ashtango, Sajad Ahmad Mir of Arin, Shariq Ahmad Mir of Arin and Irfan Ahmad Jan of Qazipora Bandipora were arrested along with a Chinese grenade.