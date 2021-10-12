5 LeT militants killed in 2 Shopian encounters

Srinagar: Five Laskher-e-Toiba militants were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that two cases of target killings were also solved.

The operations to flush out militants were launched by security forces in Tulnar and Feeripora villages of Shopian on Monday evening. They ended on Tuesday morning with the killing of five militants.

During last over 24 hours, Kashmir witnessed four encounters, including these two operations, in which a total seven militants of LeT were killed.

Tulnar Operation:

In the first encounter at Tulnar village, three LeT militants were killed. Police identified them as Danish Hussain Dar of Ray Kapran Shopian, Yawar Hussain Naikoo of Pahlipora and

Mukhtar Hussain Shah of Sindbal Ganderbal. Police said Mukhtar was involved in target killing of road-side vendor Virender Paswan in Lal Bazar.