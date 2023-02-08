5-member UP family dies of asphyxiation in Kupwara

Kupwara: Five members of a non-local family, living at main town Kralpora in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, died of asphyxiation Tuesday night, Police said Wednesday.

According to locals, the wife of one Majid Ansari of Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh developed labour pain following which she was shifted to a private hospital at Chogal Handwara where she delivered a baby boy.

"The family reached back at 2:30 am and to escape the intense cold lit up a gas heater present in the room for warmth. On Wednesday, at about 8 am, after realising no movement from their room, I became anxious and started to knock at their door. Despite beating the door loudly, nobody responded. I called my other colleagues who are also putting up in the same building. We broke the door bolt and entered the room but all of them had died while the gas heater was still on," a non-local said.