5 militants killed in Pulwama, Budgam encounters

Srinagar: Pulwama and Budgam encounters, which started on Saturday evening ended on Sunday morning, with the killing of five militants including Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Zahid Wani.
The encounters broke out in Naira area of Pulwama in south Kashmir and Tilsar area of Budgam in central Kashmir after police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF carried out search operations at these places. Though militants at both the places were asked to surrender but they refused and engaged joint parties of security forces in gunfights.
“5 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police, Tweeted on Sunday morning.
PULWAMA ENCOUNTER:
In the Pulwama encounter, four militants including JeM chief Zahid Wani were killed. The operation was launched by 55 RR, CRPF and Police after specific inputs of the presence of militants in the area. After ascertaining the presence of militants in the area, joint parties appealed to them to surrender. However, they opened fire triggering an encounter, which subsequently led to killing of four militants including Zahid Wani of JeM. The operation remained suspended during the night and resumed on Sunday at first light.
“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 3 terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Operation going on,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet on Sunday morning.
After about an hour, police in another Tweet said. “PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 1 more terrorist killed (Total 4). Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.,” Police said in another Tweet.
Police in a statement said: “ In Pulwama, acting on specific information regarding presence of terrorists in village Naira, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 55RR and 182/183Bn CRPF in the said area. While laying down the cordon of the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately on the joint search parties. However, due to darkness and to ensure safety of the civilians trapped inside the cordon area, the joint parties exercised maximum restraint,” police said.
“After evacuation of the civilians to safer places, the fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, 4 terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Wani @Uzair (a top commander) resident of Karimabad Pulwama, foreign terrorist Kafeel Bhari @Chotu resident of Pakistan, Waheed Ahmad Reshi resident of Khadermoh Kakapora and Inayat Ahmad Mir resident of Naira Pulwama”
As per police records, police said: “The killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and were part of group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities. The killed terrorist Zahid Wani was a categorized terrorist active since May-2017 and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. He was involved in an attack on patrolling party of 44RR at Below Rajpora, attack on patrolling party of 55RR at Tiken Pulwama, attack on patrolling party of 50RR at Parigam, grenade attack on PS Pulwama and firing upon CRPF camp at Rajpora. Besides, he was also involved in the killing of one civilian Azad Ahmad Dar of Kangan Pulwama. Moreover, terrorist Zahid Wani was also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and other criminal activities.”
“It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist Zahid Wani was one of the masterminds behind various IED attacks. The killed foreign terrorist Kafeel Bhai was operating in the Pulwama and Shopian belts and was involved in a series of terror crime cases. The killed terrorist Waheed Ahmad was active since 2021 while as Inayat Ahmad had joined terror folds recently,” Police said adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 M4 rifle, 2 AK series rifles and 2 Pistols have been recovered from the site of encounter”.
BUDGAM ENCOUNTER:
The Budgam encounter which had started on Saturday evening ended on Sunday morning, after the killing of a local LeT militant. The operation was launched by 53 RR, police and CRPF in Telsir area of Chrar-i-Sharief. The killed militant has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Khan of Chill Brass Khansahib Budgam.
“BudgamEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating material including an AK 56 rifle recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet on Sunday morning.
“An anti-terrorist operation was launched in village Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam by Police, 53RR and 181Bn CRPF. As the joint search parties were approaching towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist started firing indiscriminately on the search parties which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” police said.
“In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist identified as Bilal Ahmad Khan resident of Chill Brass Khansahab was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. As per police records, he was a categorised terrorist and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases.” Police said.