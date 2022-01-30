5 militants killed in Pulwama, Budgam encounters

Srinagar: Pulwama and Budgam encounters, which started on Saturday evening ended on Sunday morning, with the killing of five militants including Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Zahid Wani.

The encounters broke out in Naira area of Pulwama in south Kashmir and Tilsar area of Budgam in central Kashmir after police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF carried out search operations at these places. Though militants at both the places were asked to surrender but they refused and engaged joint parties of security forces in gunfights.