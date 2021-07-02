5 militants, soldier killed in Pulwama encounter: Police

Pulwama: Five militants and an army soldier were killed in a gunfight in Rajpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

Police said the gunfight broke out last night after the army, police and CRPF cordoned the Hanjin village of Rajpora following information about the presence of militants.

“As the security forces moved towards the house the militants had taken shelter in, they were fired upon, triggering an encounter,” a police official said.

He said that in the initial exchange of fire two army men sustained injuries, one later succumbed to injuries.

“The operation was suspended during the night but resumed with the first light. The guns fell silent at around 4:30 pm,” the police official said.

He said that five bodies were recovered. The house where the militants had taken shelter was completely damaged.

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter that five militants including district commander LeT Nishaz Hussain Lone alias Khitab of Nageenpora, Tral, and Pakistani militant Abu Rehan alias Tawheed were killed in the gunfight. Lone was active in the ranks since 2018.

The other three slain militants were identified as Danish Manzoor of Sethergund, Kakapora; Mehran Manzoor of Jamalatta Srinagar, and Amir Wagay of Hanjin Payeen, Rajpora.

All of them were affiliated to LeT, police said.

A police handout read that arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter. "It included 1 SLR rifle bearing no. 16047232 that belonged to JKP (IRP 11 Bn) snatched by militants in the year 2016 from guard of TV tower Lower Munda, regarding which a Case vide FIR No. 135/16 stands registered at police station Dooru Anantnag,” it read.

The IGP congratulated the security forces and termed the killings as a big success.

Internet services in the district were shut soon after the gunfight broke out.