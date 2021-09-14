5 more Srinagar areas declared containment zones

Srinagar: In view of the continuous surge in the daily reported cases of Covid19, the district administration on Tuesday declared five more areas in Srinagar as containment zones.

The public movement in these areas has been disallowed as a preventive measure to control the virus.

The areas include one Yateem Trust, one Factory, Nowpora at Khanyar, Sheikh Faisal colony at Bachpora and Sheikh Hamza Colony Lal Bazar.

“We have also sealed five shops in downtown and uptown areas of Srinagar as we found the COVID19 SoPs were not being followed inside these shops,” Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar Owais Ahmad said. Ahmad is also the nodal officer for the Covid19 management in the district.

The decision to declare containment zones was taken by the administration after taking a review of the rising cases of Covid19 in these areas. The manpower has been deployed in these areas to prevent public movement and subsequently barricades will be erected at the entry and exit points as well.

Meanwhile, the administration on Tuesday also registered nine FIRs under section 108 against the shopkeepers who, according to officials, were repeated violators.

“We had warned these shopkeepers earlier to adhere to covid19 SoPs inside their shops but they were repeatedly found violating the SoPs so we registered FIRs against the proprietors of these shops,” Nodal officer for Covid19 management told Greater Kashmir.

As already reported, there were around 88 containment zones in Srinagar district out of which 22 were active containment zones. On Tuesday five more areas were added to the list of the active containment zones.

The Srinagar administration has collected Rs 15000 fine from the violators from the Srinagar district who were caught without wearing face masks.