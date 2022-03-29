‘5 new medical college structures in J&K near completion’

Srinagar: After much delay, the work on the buildings for five new Government Medical Colleges in J&K is nearly complete, while academic activities are being shifted to the permanent structures in a phased manner, top officials said.
The civil works on the Academic Block of GMC Baramulla coming up at Kanth Bagh, has picked pace after the administration of the college secured No Objection Certificate from the adjacent security installation.
The work had been stopped for many months after the security forces raised the issue of the building's proximity to one of its firing ranges. Dr Yashpal Sharma, Managing Director J&K Medical Supplies Corporation and Director Coordination New Medical Colleges told Greater Kashmir.
He said the building plan has been modified and the side which had been objected to, is being raised as per the new plan.
“The side is completely blind now and the work has progressed well over the past two months,” he said. He said the building in Baramulla is the one that was lagging behind the schedule. He hoped that the work will be completed in two months. “We have shifted to Academic and Administrative blocks, but not completely,” he said.
At GMC Anantnag, the buildings bare complete and running, he said. At GMC Rajouri, the Academic as well as the Administrative blocks are ready, he said, in addition to the hostel. “We are in the process of shifting to the new buildings,” he said.
At GMC Kathua, the academic activities are being carried out from the new campus only, he said, adding that it was one of the first buildings to get ready. At GMC Doda, Dr Sharma said, the academics were currently running from the Temporary Campus which was well equipped to sustain the academics for “some more time”.
“The buildings are progressing fast and it is expected that the work would be complete by May this year,” he said.
The five GMC's had been sanctioned in February 2014, the following two years spent in land acquisition. In 2016, the then Union Minister for Health, JP Nadda laid the foundation stones for the medical colleges.
In 2020, the National Medical Council gave permission to start an MBBS course at four of these five Medical Colleges. In 2021, GMC Doda was also granted permission.
The academic batches have been running from makeshift campuses due to incomplete permanent structures.