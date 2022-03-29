‘5 new medical college structures in J&K near completion’

“The side is completely blind now and the work has progressed well over the past two months,” he said. He said the building in Baramulla is the one that was lagging behind the schedule. He hoped that the work will be completed in two months. “We have shifted to Academic and Administrative blocks, but not completely,” he said.

At GMC Anantnag, the buildings bare complete and running, he said. At GMC Rajouri, the Academic as well as the Administrative blocks are ready, he said, in addition to the hostel. “We are in the process of shifting to the new buildings,” he said.

At GMC Kathua, the academic activities are being carried out from the new campus only, he said, adding that it was one of the first buildings to get ready. At GMC Doda, Dr Sharma said, the academics were currently running from the Temporary Campus which was well equipped to sustain the academics for “some more time”.

“The buildings are progressing fast and it is expected that the work would be complete by May this year,” he said.