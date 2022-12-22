5 OGWs arrested in Kupwara, ammunition recovered: Police

Kupwara: Five Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen were arrested along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, Police said.

Addressing a news conference along with several Army officers, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said that they had received inputs about a terrorist module of Hizb active in Kralpora area, which was involved in providing safe shelter and other logistics including arms and ammunition to the terrorists.

“Based on intelligence reports, a joint team of Police and Army apprehended three associates Abdul Rouf Malik, son of Ghulam Muhammad Malik and Altaf Ahmad Payer, son of Ghulam Qadir Payer, both residents of Dardsun, Kralpora and Riyaz Ahmad Lone, son of Muhammad Yousuf Lone of Kralpora. During questioning, the trio disclosed details about two hideouts constructed for terrorists on the instructions of a Pakistan-based handler Farooq Ahmad Pir alias Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa, Kupwara where some arms and ammunition has also been concealed,” the SSP said. “Both the hideouts were unearthed on the disclosure and identification by the arrested trio. An AK rifle, two AK magazines, 119 AK ammunition, one pistol, one pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, six hand grenades, an IED, two detonators, two wire bundles and a 100-liter water tank was recovered from the hideouts.”