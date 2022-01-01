5 police stations, 3 police posts created in Srinagar, Budgam

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday notified eight places as police stations (5) and police posts (3) in Srinagar and Budgam districts.
The list of newly created Police Stations and Police Posts included Police Stations at Ahmednagar, Sangam, Chanapora, Bemina and Shalteng while police posts were created at Tengpora under Police Station Batamallo; Khimber under Police Station Zakoora and Mouchwa Budgam under Police Station Chadoora.
These Police Stations/Posts have been created in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (s) of Section 2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for the purpose of registration and investigation of all offences.
Consequent upon this notification, seven Police Stations of district Srinagar “shall for the purpose of registration and investigation of all offences, exercise territorial jurisdiction with respect to the areas specified against them,” read an order issued by Principal Secretary Home.
As per order, consequent upon the establishment of new police stations, the jurisdiction of seven existing police stations will change and they will include police stations at Soura(Srinagar), Safa Kadal, Sadder (Srinagar), Parimpora (Srinagar), Nowgam, Batamaloo and Shairgari.