5 police stations, 3 police posts created in Srinagar, Budgam

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday notified eight places as police stations (5) and police posts (3) in Srinagar and Budgam districts.

The list of newly created Police Stations and Police Posts included Police Stations at Ahmednagar, Sangam, Chanapora, Bemina and Shalteng while police posts were created at Tengpora under Police Station Batamallo; Khimber under Police Station Zakoora and Mouchwa Budgam under Police Station Chadoora.