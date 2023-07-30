5 soldiers abducted in Kashmir in 7 years

Srinagar: Over the past seven years, five soldiers have been abducted and later killed across different places in Kashmir.

The majority of these abductions occurred in Shopian and Kulgam belt of South Kashmir while one such incident was reported from central Kashmir’s Budgam district in 2022.

The first abduction took place in 2017, when Lieutenant Umer Fayaz was kidnapped in Shopian.

The young Army officer, who had been kidnapped from a family function in Kashmir was brutally tortured before he was killed.