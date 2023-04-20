5 soldiers killed, 1 injured in Poonch terror attack
Rajouri: Five army personnel were killed while one received critical injuries after terrorists ambushed an army vehicle near Tota Gali on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway on Thursday.
Army said that the terrorists “fired on the moving vehicle taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area” and it “caught fire due to likely use of grenades” by them (terrorists).
Following the attack, security forces launched an intense Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area. Senior officers of police and army were also present at the site.
Five soldiers, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, included Havildar Mandeep Singh; Lance Naik Debashish Baswal; Lance Nail Kulwant Singh; Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh.
Lance Naik Baswal was a resident of Odisha while other soldiers were residents of Punjab.
The site of the terror attack falls under Gursai police station of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.
Immediately after the incident, the movement of all kinds of vehicles was suspended on the National Highway stretch between Bhimber Gali and Bhata Dhurian and people, on their way to Poonch and Surankote, were asked to follow Mendhar diversion.
This was the second major terror attack this year in Pir Panjal region after January 1 when seven civilians lost their lives and thirteen others were injured in indiscriminate firing by the terrorists and the explosion of IED, planted by them in one of the houses of the victims, the next day.
Today’s incident was initially suspected to have taken place due to lightning, however, later the army officially confirmed it as a terror act.
Army, in its official statement, attributed to “Headquarter Northern Command” said, “Today, at approximately 1500 hours (3 pm), one army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists.”
“Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident. Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri and is under treatment,” it said.
“Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators. Further details are being ascertained,” the statement added.
An army statement released earlier had just mentioned that at “about 1500 hours, one vehicle of the Indian army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in district Poonch (J&K), caught fire.” “In this tragic incident, five soldiers of the Indian army have lost their lives. Further details are being ascertained,” it had added.
Later the White Knight Corps (16 Corps) on its official Twitter handle paid tributes to the brave-hearts.
“@Whiteknight_IA salutes the sacrifice of Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh, Sep Sewak Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in # Poonch Sector on 20 Apr 23. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” the tweet read.
Meanwhile, officials, wishing anonymity, said that this was a major terrorist attack in the area, which was surrounded by a dense forest cover of Pine trees and shrubs.
VEHICULAR MOVEMENT SUSPENDED ON NHW
Following the incident, the movement of all kinds of vehicles was suspended on the National Highway stretch between Bhimber Gali and Bhata Dhurian and the people were advised to follow Mendhar diversion to proceed to Poonch and Surankote.
In an official statement, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district said that in wake of some incident in Bhata Dhurian, traffic would remain suspended from BG to Surankote road.
“All the commuters are advised to adopt the alternative routes that include BG-Mendhar-JWG or Mendhar-KG-Poonch,” police said.
FIFTH MAJOR TERROR ATTACK IN PIR PANJAL SINCE OCTOBER 2021
Today's terrorist attack in Bhata Dhurian forest area of Mendhar in Poonch district is fifth such major terror strike, witnessed by twin border districts since October 2021.
Prior to it, on October 12, 2021 in Chamrer forests of Surankote sub division of Poonch, four army personnel lost their lives in an encounter.
On October 16, 2021, in an encounter in Bhata Dhurian forests of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district, five army personnel lost their lives.
On August 11, 2022 in an encounter in Pargal Darhal in Rajouri district, five army personnel lost their lives while two fidayeen terrorists were also killed.
On January 1, 2023, seven civilians lost their lives in a terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri.
Another incident, suspected to be a terror attack, occurred on December 16, 2022 in front of Alfa gate army camp in Rajouri town in which two civilians lost their lives.