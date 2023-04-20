5 soldiers killed, 1 injured in Poonch terror attack

Rajouri: Five army personnel were killed while one received critical injuries after terrorists ambushed an army vehicle near Tota Gali on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway on Thursday.

Army said that the terrorists “fired on the moving vehicle taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area” and it “caught fire due to likely use of grenades” by them (terrorists).

Following the attack, security forces launched an intense Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area. Senior officers of police and army were also present at the site.

Five soldiers, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, included Havildar Mandeep Singh; Lance Naik Debashish Baswal; Lance Nail Kulwant Singh; Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh.

Lance Naik Baswal was a resident of Odisha while other soldiers were residents of Punjab.

The site of the terror attack falls under Gursai police station of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.

Immediately after the incident, the movement of all kinds of vehicles was suspended on the National Highway stretch between Bhimber Gali and Bhata Dhurian and people, on their way to Poonch and Surankote, were asked to follow Mendhar diversion.

This was the second major terror attack this year in Pir Panjal region after January 1 when seven civilians lost their lives and thirteen others were injured in indiscriminate firing by the terrorists and the explosion of IED, planted by them in one of the houses of the victims, the next day.

Today’s incident was initially suspected to have taken place due to lightning, however, later the army officially confirmed it as a terror act.