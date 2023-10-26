5 terrorists killed: Police

Kupwara: Five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, Police said.
Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X said that based on a specific input generated by Police in Kupwara, an encounter started in the Machil sector in which five terrorists were killed.
It said that the killed terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba while their identity was being ascertained.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that the search operation to find out any other terrorist hiding in the area was going on in the area till late evening.
He said that based on specific input about a possible infiltration bid, multiple ambushes were laid jointly by the Police and Army along the expected routes.
“The joint ambush teams observed movement of terrorists to this side in the dense forests of Sardari Nar, following which they were intercepted, ensuing in an encounter leading to the killing of five unidentified terrorists,” Manhas said.
He said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the killed terrorists.
On October 1, a similar infiltration bid was foiled by the security forces during which two terrorists were killed.
Meanwhile, Police in a statement said, “After receiving the intelligence input, the joint party of Police in Kupawra and Army’s 56 RR swiftly launched an anti-terrorist operation on Wednesday night at Sardari Nar area along the LoC in Machil sector. Besides, multiple ambushes were laid by the joint teams along the LoC. The joint team observed the movement of terrorists in the thick dense forests of the area, who, taking advantage of the difficult terrain, infiltrated our side. Employing meticulous tactics, the terrorists were intercepted and they fired indiscriminately at the joint team. The fire was retaliated, leading to the killing of five unidentified terrorists linked with LeT.”
The statement said that the identification of the killed terrorists was being ascertained.
A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 5 AK rifles and other incriminating material were recovered from the encounter site.
“All the recovered material was taken into case records for further investigation. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. Extensive search of the area is being carried out,” the Police statement said. “ADGP Kashmir has appreciated the role of the Police in Kupwara for generating actionable input and the role of joint forces for swiftly tracking and killing the infiltrating terrorists to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements who are bent upon disrupting peace and harmony in Kashmir.”