5 terrorists killed: Police

Kupwara: Five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, Police said.

Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X said that based on a specific input generated by Police in Kupwara, an encounter started in the Machil sector in which five terrorists were killed.

It said that the killed terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba while their identity was being ascertained.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that the search operation to find out any other terrorist hiding in the area was going on in the area till late evening.

He said that based on specific input about a possible infiltration bid, multiple ambushes were laid jointly by the Police and Army along the expected routes.

“The joint ambush teams observed movement of terrorists to this side in the dense forests of Sardari Nar, following which they were intercepted, ensuing in an encounter leading to the killing of five unidentified terrorists,” Manhas said.