50 colleges identified to start skill development courses: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday launched key initiatives of the National Education Policy-2020 at an event held at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that to supplement the successful implementation of NEP-2020 in a paperless mode, various digital initiatives like e-Samarth portal, feedback portal, biometric attendance portal, sparrow portal, and annual transfer portal to bring transparency and accountability in the department had been launched.
The LG underlined that inter-disciplinary curriculum and multi-disciplinary education were at the heart of the National Education Policy-2020 to train future innovators and leaders.
“Environmental, scientific, technological transformation and globalisation has increased the pace of socio-economic changes. Problem-based learning will make the students familiar with real-world situations and develop thinking and creativity skills,” he said.
The LG said that the National Education Policy would play a significant role in making India a knowledge super power.
“Since the government educational institutions are equipped with requisite tools and resources at par with private institutions, we need to assess our national and global ranking and take corrective measures,” he said.
“The recommendations implemented in undergraduate programme of all the colleges from 2022-23 session would bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, provide resources and choice for research, and flexibility in completing degree programme,” the LG said.
He highlighted the transformation occurring in the education sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The LG said: “The future higher education and learning will be more dynamic, adaptable, and personalised like a liquid learning model platform to seamlessly blend the ideas from different disciplines to prepare students for varied and comprehensive knowledge in the rapidly shifting world.
He also emphasised that the teachers-students need to capitalise on the advances in science and humanities for reorganising classrooms and working world experience with focus largely on research and values that provide with skills and knowledge relevant for today and tomorrow.
The LG said that the National Education Policy promotes collaborations between disciplines to foster innovation and creativity.
“In future sustainable technological advances will be driven by people having an interdisciplinary approach,” he said. The LG stressed on developing future-oriented skills among the youth, promoting research, and strengthening the academia-industry relationship.
He said that degree colleges would be encouraged to start the skill development courses identified from the skill sector council under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).
“These courses will be taught in partnership with the industry with component of 12 credits taught by the college as professional knowledge and the component of 18 credits taken as professional training from industry. In the initial stage, 50 colleges have been identified to start the skill development courses,” the LG said.
He asked the teachers and the faculty members to promote the startup ecosystem in the higher education.
The LG called upon the students to nurture critical thinking.
He also launched a book on the ‘Implementing National Education Policy’ and felicitated the principals of different colleges for getting NAAC accreditation.
Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar highlighted the need for effective utilisation of all the resources for preparing the youth to be future leaders.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta entrusted upon the educational institutions to empower the students through education and provide them with skills training and advanced learning to adapt to the dynamic needs of the job market.
Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal highlighted the steps taken by the Higher Education department toward implementation of NEP-2020.
The occasion also witnessed signing of MoUs between J&K’s Higher Education Department with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) SKUAST Kashmir (SKUAST-K), University of Jammu (JU), and University of Kashmir (KU) for sharing of agro-based skills and research based knowledge, life skills courses and mentoring of colleges to better equip the students.