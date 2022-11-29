50 colleges identified to start skill development courses: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday launched key initiatives of the National Education Policy-2020 at an event held at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that to supplement the successful implementation of NEP-2020 in a paperless mode, various digital initiatives like e-Samarth portal, feedback portal, biometric attendance portal, sparrow portal, and annual transfer portal to bring transparency and accountability in the department had been launched.

The LG underlined that inter-disciplinary curriculum and multi-disciplinary education were at the heart of the National Education Policy-2020 to train future innovators and leaders.