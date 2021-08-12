50% funds released to departments for pre-2018 works

“Finance department conveys authorization to the release of 50 percent funds across all departments out of the available Capex budget ceiling BE 2021-22 for the "ongoing works which have been taken up prior to 2018-19 and are expected to be completed in 2021-22". The authorization, however, shall be subject to four conditions,” read a circular issued by the Finance department.

As per the condition, the departments will have to ensure that the Administrative Approval (AA) and Technical Sanction (TS) prior to execution for every work is in place. It is also to be ensured that e-tendering and all other provisions of GFR 2017 are duly followed.

“Administrative departments shall ensure a robust mechanism to ensure that these works are completed in Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 without fail. A detailed report shall be submitted to the Finance Department by each department at the end of the FY 2021-22 about the completion of these works so that any lapse in the progress on this aspect is reflected in the APRs of the executing officers,” the circular read.

On July 17, taking a stringent view of projects lingering on for years, the Finance department had directed the Administrative Secretaries to upload the list of those “ongoing works, having measurable outcome and physical completion status.”

The department had noted that many ongoing works, reflected against the ceilings under Capex budget 2021-22, were initiated prior to financial year 2018-19. However there were works which were initiated 10-15 years ago and were still not completed.

“While scrutinizing the works statement (B-12) of all the Administrative departments against the ceilings under Capex Budget 2021-22, it has been observed that many ongoing works have been initiated prior to financial year 2018-19. Even in certain cases the period of execution from the initiation year is ranging from 10 to 15 years and they are yet to be completed,” the department had pointed out.