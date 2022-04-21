50% remission in stamp duty for first-time property buyers in J&K

The Housing and Urban Development Department shall designate a nodal agency which shall be responsible for collection of Adhaar-based data of first-time buyers of above properties, it said. However, It is subject to the condition that the value of the property does not exceed Rs 1 crore, the notification said.

The fresh directive will come into effect from April 21 and remain in force till March 2024. The decision is aimed at giving a boost to the real estate sector in Jammu and Kashmir and motivating the new buyers to participate in the market, officials said.

The remission is also expected to provide momentum to property sale and registration by making the purchase of property attractive and affordable, they said.