50% seats for outsiders will retard chances of locals: Rana

Jammu: Sharing the concern of the medical courses aspirants about the recent notification issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with regard to implementation of All India Quota in NEET PG in Jammu and Kashmir from the current year, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said the interests of the local candidates should not be jeopardized.

Interacting with a deputation of NEET PG aspirants, which called on him here this afternoon, Rana, according to a statement issued here, said that the quota of 50 per cent seats for the outsiders will retard the chances of local candidates, which will eventually lead to deficiency of specialist in Jammu and Kashmir with the pass outs opting for jobs in their respective states.

The deputation, according to the statement, said that the decision to pool seats will be catastrophic for both healthcare services and the PG aspirants. “The decision coming without any prior notice, especially at the time of submission of examination forms is all the more disturbing.”

“This decision,” they said, “has been imposed despite Jammu and Kashmir having its own Act of 2004, which,” according to them, “was upheld even after abrogation of Article 370 and modified under SO of April 20, 2020.”

They claimed that this Act provides special reservation to candidates residing near the Actual Line of Control, backward areas besides PSP and other categories.

“We are already delayed by one academic year, the admission batch of 2014 in rest of the country is already in PG course, but unfortunately in Jammu and Kashmir have just appeared for our first PG entrance, this is due to loss of almost 3 months of academic time post floods of 2014, loss of another four months post 2016 unrest and loss of 18 academic months due to internet shut down”, the deputationists said.

The deputation sought the intervention of the civil society, intelligentsia and the political class in getting rollback of this notification for the larger interest of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the aspiring candidates in particular.

Rana assured that he will take up the issue at the appropriate forum.