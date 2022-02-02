50% waiver of passenger tax approved

Jammu: In a significant move, the Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the waiver/exemption of fifty percent (50%) of Passenger Tax chargeable on various vehicles from 1st April, 2020 to 31st March, 2021.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.