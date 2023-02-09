5000 kanal Custodian land retrieved in 2 years across Kashmir: Govt

Srinagar: The government on Thursday said that around 5000 kanla Custodian land had been retrieved across Kashmir in the last two years and that the people whose property was being illegally occupied by the land grabbers should approach the department to take a due course in this regard.

Custodian Evacuee Property Department, Kashmir, Tariq Hussain Naik said that the department had been putting every effort to identify the Custodian land that had been notified years ago.

“We have been working for the last two years to ascertain how much land is notified and how much land is in the records in the Revenue Department. Almost 80 percent of our reconciliation has been completed with the Revenue Department so far,” he said.