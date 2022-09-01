50,000 PROJECTS COMPLETED IN 2021-22 | ‘Legacy of project delays in J&K has kept people away from basic facilities’

Jammu: Inaugurating the recommencement of balance Work of Tawi Barrage, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the legacy of project delays in Jammu and Kashmir had kept people away from basic facilities.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying that the recommencement of Tawi Barrage was a significant occasion for Jammu City.

He said that the ambitious project, which was hanging fire for more than a decade, would enhance scenic beauty, increase the tourism potential of the City of Temples and also ensure the creation of recreational spots for the people.

“Today’s initiative is a part of the government’s endeavour to develop urban centers as engines of economic growth and make the cities ecologically and economically sustainable. The new and robust infrastructure will cater to tourists as well the local population, making the citizens' partners in the conservation and development of water bodies,” the LG said. “The project envisioned as a small tribute to our age-old traditions of maintaining rivers and water bodies will also provide a solution to water supply problems by enhancing the water table of the city.”