50,000 PROJECTS COMPLETED IN 2021-22 | ‘Legacy of project delays in J&K has kept people away from basic facilities’

Jammu: Inaugurating the recommencement of balance Work of Tawi Barrage, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the legacy of project delays in Jammu and Kashmir had kept people away from basic facilities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying that the recommencement of Tawi Barrage was a significant occasion for Jammu City.
He said that the ambitious project, which was hanging fire for more than a decade, would enhance scenic beauty, increase the tourism potential of the City of Temples and also ensure the creation of recreational spots for the people.
“Today’s initiative is a part of the government’s endeavour to develop urban centers as engines of economic growth and make the cities ecologically and economically sustainable. The new and robust infrastructure will cater to tourists as well the local population, making the citizens' partners in the conservation and development of water bodies,” the LG said. “The project envisioned as a small tribute to our age-old traditions of maintaining rivers and water bodies will also provide a solution to water supply problems by enhancing the water table of the city.”
Noting that the legacy of project delays in J&K had hampered the economy of the region and kept people away from the basic facilities, he asserted that the project delays which were earlier considered a norm were now a thing of the past.
“J&K has achieved new strides in project implementation. While only 9229 projects were completed in 2018-19, more than 50,000 projects have been completed in 2021-22, registering a substantial five-fold increase,” the LG said. “After August 2019, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of J&K has become a top priority of the government. Our major concern at the same time has also been to ensure that the aesthetic and cultural heritage of J&K is preserved and protected.”
The spokesman said that it was informed that after studying the partially constructed part and examining the flood level of 2014, the team of IIT Roorkee had given its recommendations regarding the technical aspects of the project.
Subsequently, various experts and stakeholders were roped in and a comprehensive roadmap was prepared to develop the Tawi Barrage into a major tourist attraction.
The proposed Tawi Barrage would create a pondage of 1.41 million cubic meters.
It would be an auto-mechanical and manual-operated gated barrage controlled through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system and the project is scheduled to be commissioned by mid-July 2023.
The LG lauded the efforts of public representatives, civil society groups, district administration, and various stakeholders for their efforts in rejuvenating the water sources and ponds in J&K.
“Mission Amrit Sarovar is witnessing participation from all sections of society. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and protect our water sources,” he said.
The LG also called on the stakeholders to tap the potential of water sports in the Tawi which would generate opportunities for commercial activities and create employment avenues for the local population.
“Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are making constant improvements in the basic facilities to meet the modern needs and aspirations of the people of J&K. I can confidently say that in the coming few years, the city of Jammu will emerge as a new model of sustainable development,” he said.
The LG also expressed satisfaction about the 3506 development projects completed in the Jammu district in the last financial year, the highest across all the districts.
“In this financial year, the Capex Budget for the development of Jammu district is about Rs 1443 crore and we have set a target to complete 4115 development projects,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta highlighted the tourism projects going on in Jammu and the expected tourist arrival after the completion of Tawi Barrage saying that it was going to be a major attraction in Jammu city.
He said that the pace of project execution in J&K had increased manifold in the last couple of years.
Principal Secretary Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra delivered the welcome address while Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Hamesh Manchanda presented the vote of thanks.
Member Parliament Jugal Kishore, former minister Surjeet Singh Slathia, and J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina attended the event while Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, Chairman DDC Jammu Bharat Bhushan, Principal Secretary ARI and Trainings Department Ashok Kumar Parmar, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department Dheeraj Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, Mission Director JJM Syed Aabid Rashid, and Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation Rahul Yadav besides other senior officers and citizens were present on the occasion.