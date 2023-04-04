53 passenger vehicles stranded at Razdan Top rescued

Bandipora: A total of 53 vehicles stuck in the snow at Razdan Top on the Bandipora-Gurez road in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district were rescued by a team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other officials on Tuesday.
According to officials, the vehicles were stuck due to adverse weather followed by at least six-inch snowfall along the tough Razdan Top.
A BRO unit stationed nearby took action and rescued the trapped individuals along with their vehicles, ensuring their safety by taking them to a secure location.
“BRO’s 2IC Captain Gurpreet and his entire team were at the Razdan Top to rescue all the vehicles and led them out personally to safety,” a BRO officer stationed in the district said.
The Gurez region, especially Dawar and Tulail areas received light snowfall.
Officials said that the weather conditions posed a threat to individuals travelling on the road as the temperatures dropped to sub-zero level.
The BRO, which sees the roads upkeep, had suggested caution before travelling on the road after opening it some time ago.
However, the inclement weather led the administration to advise against travelling on the road.
In a fresh order on Tuesday, the administration ordered the closure of the road till further orders or until the weather improves.
Keeping in view the adverse inclement weather, the office said that a daily weather advisory would be issued and any vehicle would be allowed to move ahead only after consulting the officials.