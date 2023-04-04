53 passenger vehicles stranded at Razdan Top rescued

Bandipora: A total of 53 vehicles stuck in the snow at Razdan Top on the Bandipora-Gurez road in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district were rescued by a team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other officials on Tuesday.

According to officials, the vehicles were stuck due to adverse weather followed by at least six-inch snowfall along the tough Razdan Top.

A BRO unit stationed nearby took action and rescued the trapped individuals along with their vehicles, ensuring their safety by taking them to a secure location.

“BRO’s 2IC Captain Gurpreet and his entire team were at the Razdan Top to rescue all the vehicles and led them out personally to safety,” a BRO officer stationed in the district said.

The Gurez region, especially Dawar and Tulail areas received light snowfall.