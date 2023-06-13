5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Chenab Valley

Jammu/Bhaderwah: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude struck Chenab Valley around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, leaving three persons injured and causing extensive damage to over 23 schools, dozens of residential houses, and several government buildings while two houses collapsed. The damage was caused following a quake that had its epicentre in Honda village in Doda district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmir that the quake had damaged 20 schools across Kishtwar, three religious structures, and over five residential houses.

He said that the funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) would be provided to the affected people and Rs 2 lakh to each school for which Chief Education Officer (CEO), Kishtwar had passed the directions.

Yadav said that the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kishtwar, and Government Higher Secondary School, Binoon, Bounjwah were among the schools damaged.