5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Chenab Valley

Jammu/Bhaderwah: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude struck Chenab Valley around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, leaving three persons injured and causing extensive damage to over 23 schools, dozens of residential houses, and several government buildings while two houses collapsed. The damage was caused following a quake that had its epicentre in Honda village in Doda district.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmir that the quake had damaged 20 schools across Kishtwar, three religious structures, and over five residential houses.
He said that the funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) would be provided to the affected people and Rs 2 lakh to each school for which Chief Education Officer (CEO), Kishtwar had passed the directions.
Yadav said that the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kishtwar, and Government Higher Secondary School, Binoon, Bounjwah were among the schools damaged.
As soon as the earthquake hit Kishtwar, people in their respective areas launched rescue operations with the help of police and civil administration.
Sarpanch of Panchayat Hiloor Kuntwara, Arif Hussain said that 21 houses had developed cracks in the panchayat area.
“The rescue operations were launched with a focus on Panchayat Shandri where at least 25 houses developed cracks. In Panchayat Sangna, 19 structures, mostly houses, were damaged,” he said.
DC Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan told Greater Kashmir many structures and houses had developed cracks due to the earthquake in Doda district.
“If the houses have become unsafe, we will use the services of engineers and check them and accordingly make arrangements for the affected families,” he said.
Mahajan said that a portion of the false ceiling in Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bhaderwah had fallen while a PWD building, two schools, and five to six government structures had also developed cracks in Doda.
He said that two girl students had sustained minor injuries at Government High School Doda following which they were shifted to SDH Thathri for treatment.
Later, both were discharged from the hospital.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Doda, Sanjeev Kumar issued directions to all the tehsildars in the district to submit the details of damages caused to private and public property in their respective jurisdictions along with details of tents available with their offices.
DC, SSP Doda take stock of damages caused
DC Doda Vishesh Mahajan and SSP Abdul Qayoom visited Bhaderwah and parts of district headquarters at Doda to assess the damages caused due to the earthquake.
Some minor cracks were also reported in government and private buildings from Gandoh, Thathri and other areas.
All the ADCs, SDMs, Tehsildars, and Police officers are on high alert and are in continuous touch with the people while the PRI members, Lumbardars, and Chowkidars are assessing the situation and reporting to the higher authorities.
The DC has urged the people not to panic and stay vigilant and report to the concerned ADC, SDM, Tehsildar or control room of the DC office in case of any eventuality.