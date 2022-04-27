540 MW Kwar HEP | Centre approves construction through CVPPPL in J&K

The construction activities of the Project will result in direct and indirect employment to around 2500 persons and will contribute in overall socio-economic development of the Union Territory of J&K.

Further, UT of J&K will be benefitted of Jammu & Kashmir with free power of around Rs 4,548.59 Cr and Rs 4,941.46 Cr with Water Usage Charges from Kwar Hydro Electric Project, during project life cycle of 40 years, the official statement said.

Another project, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Prime Minister on April 24, 2022 at Palli was 850 MW Ratle HEP also to be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar district at a cost of around Rs 5300 Cr. Both the projects were part of the development projects worth Rs 20,000 Cr launched by the Prime Minister during his visit to J&K.