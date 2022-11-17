5.5 lakh women associated with 64,000 SHGs, every panchayat today has 2 female entrepreneurs: LG

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (Umeed) and Meesho, India’s fastest-growing internet commerce company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the growth of 1800 Self Help Groups (SHGs) by providing them an online platform to launch and grow their business and empower the rural women entrepreneurs.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the MoU was signed and exchanged in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan.

Congratulating women entrepreneurs of SHGs and Meesho officials on the occasion, the LG said that the partnership would help build lives and livelihood for rural communities and provide greater access to economic activities and financial independence to rural women entrepreneurs.

“The partnership of Rural Livelihoods Mission and e-commerce giant Meesho is a significant step in making niche products of J&K available to the wider customer base, providing SHGs global market to grow their business, and making them Aatma-Nirbhar,” he said.

The LG said that from shawls and carpets to phool kari, J&K’s arts and crafts had earned global recognition for their uniqueness. He said that going online with Meesho would allow these women to sell such products to all corners of India and benefit from higher visibility and additional income.