56 foreign terrorists killed last year: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that 56 foreign terrorists had been killed in anti-terror operations in Kashmir last year.
“Last year, 56 foreign terrorists were launched on the directions of Pakistani agencies to spread terrorism in J&K. However, they were killed by the security forces,” the DGP said, interacting with the journalists on the sideline of a function at Kathua.
“Some foreign terrorists still alive and active have been tasked to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir. But anti-terror operations are in progress to kill them soon,” he said. “The border grid is very strong and some more border posts are going to be opened. Hopefully, they will be made operational soon and other efforts will follow to strengthen the border grid.”
The DGP said that Pakistan should handle issues of its own country instead of spreading terror in J&K.
About the arrest of a journalist in Kashmir, the J&K Police chief said, “The people who were involved in terror acts in any shape will face strict action as per the law even if they are journalists. Law is the same for everyone. Some journalists were found involved in furthering the Pakistani narrative or to promote terror activities.”
He said that the infiltration bids across the border had declined.
“However, our aim is to completely end any kind of possible infiltration from Pakistan,” Singh said.
He said that some terrorists had infiltrated in Rajouri and Poonch and they had killed innocent people in Dangri, Rajouri.
The DGP said that some terrorists had also come from Baramulla and Kupwara before the snowfall and the security forces had killed them.
Referring to the major anti-drug smuggling operations in J&K, he said that besides terrorism, J&K was facing drug smuggling and addiction among the youth.
As a part of a major mission against drugs, Singh said, “J&K Police in every district is working in teams and has detected many smuggling cases. We have also taken strict action in smuggling of weapons and drugs."
He said that some cases had been handed over to the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and some to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
“Besides, we have also been working on some cases with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB),” the DGP said. “It’s our mission against the drugs that will be taken to its logical conclusion in J&K.”