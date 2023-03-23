56 foreign terrorists killed last year: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that 56 foreign terrorists had been killed in anti-terror operations in Kashmir last year.

“Last year, 56 foreign terrorists were launched on the directions of Pakistani agencies to spread terrorism in J&K. However, they were killed by the security forces,” the DGP said, interacting with the journalists on the sideline of a function at Kathua.

“Some foreign terrorists still alive and active have been tasked to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir. But anti-terror operations are in progress to kill them soon,” he said. “The border grid is very strong and some more border posts are going to be opened. Hopefully, they will be made operational soon and other efforts will follow to strengthen the border grid.”