570 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu: A batch of 570 yatris Tuesday left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here to pay obeisance at the 3880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, officials said.

The 33rd batch of the yatris left in a convoy of 21 vehicles amid heavy security of the paramilitary CRPF, they said.

According to the officials, 346 yatris heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Jammu base camp in 10 vehicles followed by the second convoy of 11 vehicles carrying 224 yatris for Pahalgam.