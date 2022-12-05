58% voter turnout in Gujarat polls phase-II

Gandhinagar: Over 58 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in the polling for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the early voters to cast his vote, officials said.

Citing the Election Commission data, officials said 58.60 percent turnout was witnessed across the state in the election held for 93 assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat.

Since there were long queues at 5 pm in many booths, the final voting percentage is likely to be around 70, officials estimated. Gujarat unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president C R Patil while thanking voters for coming out in large numbers, claimed that BJP would retain power with a landslide victory.

The highest voting turnout was from Sabarkantha district -- 65.84 percent while the lowest – 53.57 percent, was reported from Ahmedabad.

At some places, heated arguments have taken place between BJP and Congress workers.