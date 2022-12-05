58% voter turnout in Gujarat polls phase-II

Gandhinagar: Over 58 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in the polling for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the early voters to cast his vote, officials said.
Citing the Election Commission data, officials said 58.60 percent turnout was witnessed across the state in the election held for 93 assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat.
Since there were long queues at 5 pm in many booths, the final voting percentage is likely to be around 70, officials estimated. Gujarat unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president C R Patil while thanking voters for coming out in large numbers, claimed that BJP would retain power with a landslide victory.
The highest voting turnout was from Sabarkantha district -- 65.84 percent while the lowest – 53.57 percent, was reported from Ahmedabad.
At some places, heated arguments have taken place between BJP and Congress workers.
In Panchmahal district, an assault took place on Congress candidate Prabhatsinh Chauhan in Godali village. His car was attacked by a group of people. Also, a minor scuffle took place between the Congress and the BJP workers in Anklav constituency.
The first phase of polling was held on December 1. The results would be announced on December 5.
Early in the morning, PM Modi cast his vote at Nishant school in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad city. He greeted people on his way to the polling booth and stood in the queue for his turn to vote.
After emerging from the polling station, the Prime Minister showed his inked finger to the crowd gathered to welcome him.
He tweeted, "Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote."
The voting for the second phase began at 8 am and there were long queues outside almost all the polling booths.
Senior citizens and the working class reached the polling station to exercise their rights.
On Sunday, Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi from the Danta constituency was assaulted by some goons, after which he went missing.
Later the Police found him and was being treated at a hospital.
BJP candidate Ladhu Pardhi too alleged that he was also attacked by some goons.
Both filed counter complaints against each other.
The Police have claimed that they have not found any evidence of attack on the Congress candidate.
Even Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput of the Tharad constituency claimed that he too was attacked and was going to lodge a complaint.