580 fruit-laden trucks ply on Mughal Road

Rajouri: At least 560 fruit-laden trucks plied on the Mughal Road from Kashmir to Poonch on Monday, causing traffic congestion both on the Mughal Road and its approach roads.
As per the details available with Greater Kashmir, 1050 vehicles plied on the Mughal Road from both the Poonch and Shopian sides.
Furthermore, 580 trucks, all laden with fresh fruit, moved from Kashmir to the Poonch side.
“Most of these vehicles have already crossed Poonch district towards Rajouri and Jammu,” an officer of Traffic Police said.
Former cabinet minister and Apni Party Vice President Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali expressed dissatisfaction over the movement of vehicles on the Mughal Road, especially at Poshana.
He said that the vehicular movement was not as smooth as it should have been and everyone was suffering badly at the Poshana check post.
“A large number of fruit-loaded trucks are stranded on the Mughal Road due to which the truckers and other commuters are facing inconvenience,” Ali said.
He said that there were long queues of vehicles on the road near the Poshana check post and that the administration was doing nothing to redress the grievance or give the much-needed respite to the people.
He said that the government should ensure the earliest clearance of all fruit-laden trucks so that farmers do not suffer losses.