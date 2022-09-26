580 fruit-laden trucks ply on Mughal Road

Rajouri: At least 560 fruit-laden trucks plied on the Mughal Road from Kashmir to Poonch on Monday, causing traffic congestion both on the Mughal Road and its approach roads.

As per the details available with Greater Kashmir, 1050 vehicles plied on the Mughal Road from both the Poonch and Shopian sides.

Furthermore, 580 trucks, all laden with fresh fruit, moved from Kashmir to the Poonch side.

“Most of these vehicles have already crossed Poonch district towards Rajouri and Jammu,” an officer of Traffic Police said.