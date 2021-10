59 DySPs; SDPOs transferred

Jammu: In a major administrative reshuffle in the police administration, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has ordered the transfers and postings of 59 ASPs and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) with immediate effect.

As per order, Gaurav Sikarwar, IPS awaiting posting at PHQ has been posted as SDPO Kothibagh; Chanderjit Singh DySP CID CI Udhampur/Reasi has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP-4th Bn Security; Naeem Ahmad Wani DySP Personnel PHQ has been transferred and posted as DySP Headquarters Budgam, Dr Ruhail Mircha, DySP DAR Budgam has been transferred and posted as DySP SS CID Headquarters.

Dr Aejaz Ahmad Malik, SDPO Tral has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Budgam, Syed Majeed Mosavi, DySP PC Kellar has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Kupwara, Musadiq Majid Basu, DySP Traffic City Srinagar has been transferred and posted as DySP Crime Branch Kashmir, Farhan Jehanzeb Naqash, SDPO Khanyar has been transferred and posted as DySP Personnel PHQ, Prithpal Singh, SDPO Railways Vijaypur has been transferred and posted as SDPO Arnas.

Fayaz Hussain Shah, DySP Headquarters Budgam has been transferred and posted as SDPO Shaheed Gunj, Bashir Ahmad, DySP JKAP 3rd Battalion (Sec) has been transferred and posted as SDPO Gurez, Mohammad Muzaffar Jan, SDPO West Srinagar has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Ganderbal, Rajinder Singh, DySP Hqrs Ramban has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Kulgam, Chhabil Singh, DySP DAR Ramban has been transferred and posted as SDPO Mahore.

Mohammad Aftab Awan, SDPO Khansahib has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic City Srinagar, Mohammad Usman, DySP PC Srinagar has been transferred and posted as DySP Hqrs Samba, Bikram Kumar, SDPO East Jammu has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic City Jammu, Mubashir Rasool, DySP ANTF Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SDPO Tral and Devinder Singh Bandral, DySP Hqrs/PC Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Samba.

Owaise Rashid, DySP Tech SS-II CID Hqrs has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Budgam, Sajad Sarwer, DySP AHJ Jammu has been transferred and posted as SDPO East Jammu, Mudasser Ahmed Tramboo, DySP IR-9th Battalion has been transferred and posted as DySP Trainings PHQ, Raja Majid Batt, SDPO Sopore has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Keller and Mohammad Yesser Parrey, DySP SS CID Hqrs has been transferred and posted as SDPO Khanyar.

Nissar Ahmad Darzi, DySP PC Rafiabad has been transferred and posted as SDPO Sopore with additional charge of PC Rafiabad, Javaid Iqbal Tabassam, DySP JKAP-6th Battalion has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Samba/Kathua, Tahir Amin Sheikh, DySP DAR Kulgam has been transferred and posted as DySP AHJ Jammu, Sajad Ahmad Malik, DySP PC Hajin Bandipora has been transferred and posted as DySP Mir Bazar and Satish Bhardwaj, SDPO Arnas has been transferred and posted as DySP CID CI Udh/Reasi.

Shahjhan Choudhary, SDPO Shaheed Gunj has been transferred and posted as SDPO West Srinagar, Dheeraj Singh Katoch, DySP DAR Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as DySP CID CI JIC Jammu, Kosheen Koul, SDPO Domana has been transferred and posted as DySP PCR Jammu, Zafar Mahdi, SDPO/PC Pattan has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Srinagar and Mohammad Nawaz Khandey, DySP PC Baramulla has been transferred and posted as SDPO/PC Pattan.

Mudassar Hussain, DySP JKAP-4th Battalion (Sec) has been transferred and posted as DySP Security Civil Sectt, Pardeep Singh Sen, SDPO Atholi has been transferred and posted as DySP Hqrs Ramban, Khalid Ashraf, SDPO Mahore has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Srinagar, Ali Mohammad Baba, DySP Traffic Budgam has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP-13th Battalion and Nazir Ahmad Bhat, DySP JKAP-3rd Battalion (Sec) has been transferred and posted as DySP STC Sheeri.

Anita Pawar, DySP UTDRF-2nd Battalion has been transferred and posted as DySP Civil Defence Jammu, Sunil Singh, DySP Traffic City Jammu has been transferred and posted as SDPO Domana, Satish Kumar, DySP PC Kathua has been transferred and posted as DySP Hqrs Kishtwar, Vikram Singh, DySP SCRB Jammu has been transferred and posted as SDPO Atholi and Dinesh Gupta, DySP Estates/Welfare Jammu has been transferred and posted as DySP CID CI Kathua.

Gurvinder Kour, DySP PCR Jammu has been transferred and posted as DySP UTDRF 2nd Battalion,

Rakesh Kumar, DySP CID Kathua has been transferred and posted as DySP PTWS Jammu, Bilal Hussain, DySP AHJ Srinagar has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Budgam, Parvez Ahmad, DySP JKAP 4th Battalion (Sec) has been transferred and posted as DySP Estates/Welfare Jammu and Altaf Ahmed Dar, SO to DIG Railways J&K has been transferred and posted as DySP ANTF Kashmir.

Adil Mushtaq, SDPO Gurez has been transferred and posted as DySP AHJ Srinagar, Ummer Rashied, DySP DAR Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as DySP Tech SS-II CID Hqrs, Nazir Ahmad, DySP STC Sheeri has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP 3rd Battalion Security, Zia-ul Haq, DySP IR 22nd Battalion has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR/PC Kishtwar and Latief Ahmad Khan, DySP PC Budgam has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Hajin Bandipora, Farha Nishat, DySP PC Srinagar has been transferred and posted as DySP SCRB Jammu with additional charge of DySP PC Jammu.

Paramvir Singh, DySP CID CI JIC Jammu has been transferred and posted as DySP PCR Jammu, Tilak Raj Bhardwaj, DySP Hqrs Samba has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Kathua and Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din SDPO Kothibagh has been transferred and posted as SDPO Khansahib and Saraj Din, DySP JKAP-13th Battalion has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP 6th Battalion.

“The concerned supervisory officers are directed to relieve the officers for their new places of posting immediately and submit compliance report to PHQ,” the DGP ordered.