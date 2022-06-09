Higher education scaling new heights in J&K with improved ecosystem: President Kovind

Jammu: Asserting that “excellence and ethics go together”, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday asked the students to move beyond “their comfort zones to the areas of uncertainty to convert challenges into opportunities.”

He was addressing the 5th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu here this evening at the Convention Centre.

Lauding the prevailing education ecosystem in J&K, President Kovind, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “A new era of higher education is flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir and the education ecosystem is getting better.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh were the guests of honour on this occasion.