6 bodies recovered from 2 Sidhra houses; 4-member SIT to probe

Jammu: A 4-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP Rural will probe into the recovery of six semi-decomposed bodies from two residential houses in Tawi Vihar locality of Sidhra area in Jammu outskirts on Wednesday.

The bodies of three women and an equal number of men were recovered by the police this morning after they got a telephonic call from a woman from Srinagar expressing apprehension about some mishap with her brother, who was not taking her calls.

The police had to forcibly break open the houses as they were bolted from inside. Police said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of poisoning, though it would have to be ascertained whether it was a case of forced poisoning or otherwise.

Besides, a man, who originally hailed from Srinagar, rest of the five deceased belonged to a family from Marmat, Doda district.

“At around 10 pm on August 16, a telephonic call was received from a woman namely Shahzada daughter of Habibullah Bhat, resident of House Number 900, Bhat House, Barzulla Srinagar, expressing her suspicion about her brother. She said that her brother namely Noor Ul Habib was not picking up her calls and she had apprehension that he might have committed suicide,” police said.