6 bodies recovered from 2 Sidhra houses; 4-member SIT to probe

Jammu: A 4-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP Rural will probe into the recovery of six semi-decomposed bodies from two residential houses in Tawi Vihar locality of Sidhra area in Jammu outskirts on Wednesday.
The bodies of three women and an equal number of men were recovered by the police this morning after they got a telephonic call from a woman from Srinagar expressing apprehension about some mishap with her brother, who was not taking her calls.
The police had to forcibly break open the houses as they were bolted from inside. Police said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of poisoning, though it would have to be ascertained whether it was a case of forced poisoning or otherwise.
Besides, a man, who originally hailed from Srinagar, rest of the five deceased belonged to a family from Marmat, Doda district.
“At around 10 pm on August 16, a telephonic call was received from a woman namely Shahzada daughter of Habibullah Bhat, resident of House Number 900, Bhat House, Barzulla Srinagar, expressing her suspicion about her brother. She said that her brother namely Noor Ul Habib was not picking up her calls and she had apprehension that he might have committed suicide,” police said.
Upon this information, the teams of Police Post Sidhra and Police Station Nagrota, headed by in-charge Police Post Sidhra SI Majid Hussain and SHO Nagrota Inspector Vishav Partap rushed to the spot and found that the doors of the said house were bolted from inside, they said.
“During the close observation, it was found that a foul smell was emanating from the house. The team had to break open doors of the house forcibly in presence of civil witnesses (locals of Tawi Vihar Colony Sidhra). The police party found the bodies lying in the house. Upon this, a team of FSL and photographers of the Crime section of PCR were called in for the probe into the incident. Inquest proceedings too started thereof,” police said in its official statement.
“The locals of the area identified the deceased as Noor Ul Habib, son of Habib Ullah, originally a resident of Srinagar; Sakina Begum, widow of Ghulam Hassan; her grand-son Sajad Ahmed, son of Farooq Ahmed Magray and Nassema Akhter, daughter of late Ghulam Hassan. They also informed that there was another house which belonged to one of the deceased. As the police party went there and opened the doors, it found two more bodies of Rubina Bano, daughter of Ghulam Hassan and her brother Zafar Salim lying in that house,” police said.
“Similar in-depth probe has started at this place also so as to ascertain the cause as well as motive behind the casualties and to find the reasons for the same,” the police said.
After the recovery of bodies, senior Police Officers including SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli also rushed to the spot and instructed a thorough probe into the incident. “The dead bodies were shifted to GMC Jammu for autopsy and would be handed over to the legal heirs after medico legal formalities,” SSP said.
SSP Kohli further informed, “A SIT headed by Sanjay Sharma SP Rural, Pardeep Kumar SDPO Nagrota, Inspector Vishav Partap SHO Nagrota and SI Majid Hussain IC PP Sidhra has been formed so as to interrogate the matter.”
Later, another daughter of Sakina Begum told media persons that she was called by the police and was intimated about the death of five members of her family.
“The bodies belonged to my mother Sakina Begum, sisters Naseema, Rubina, brother Zafar and my son Sajad.
“We had been living separately for the past four years and had not been on talking terms. Yet my son was living with them. We came to know about the incident through police only. We are as clueless as anybody else about it. We’re waiting for the bodies to be handed over for the last rites,” she said.