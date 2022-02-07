6 deaths, 686 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: The daily case tally of COVID19 fell below 1000 mark after a gap of 27 days in J&K today. While the day recorded 686 positives, six people died due to SARS-CoV2 in J&K today.

In the past 24 hours four people from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division lost lives to COVID19, the official bulletin on the Pandemic issued by the Government said.

This month, 47 people have succumbed to this respiratory virus in the UT. Jammu division has lost 26 people while Kashmir division lost 21 people during the past one week.