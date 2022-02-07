6 deaths, 686 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: The daily case tally of COVID19 fell below 1000 mark after a gap of 27 days in J&K today. While the day recorded 686 positives, six people died due to SARS-CoV2 in J&K today.
In the past 24 hours four people from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division lost lives to COVID19, the official bulletin on the Pandemic issued by the Government said.
This month, 47 people have succumbed to this respiratory virus in the UT. Jammu division has lost 26 people while Kashmir division lost 21 people during the past one week.
The cases of COVID19 dropped to a 27 day low and below 1000 for the first time since 10 January.
Of the 59479 tests carried out in J&K, the detection of 686 cases puts the positivity rate in the UT to 1.2 percent. The overall positivity rate of many districts has been decreasing drastically over the previous week.
The week gone by has seen the positivity rate of district Jammu and district Srinagar even out, both standing at 7.2 as per the data released by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Five districts, including these two Capital districts and Shopian, Budgam and Bandipora have had positive percentage of over 5 percent in the previous week between 31 January and 6 February. Today, 312 people tested positive in Jammu division and 374 in Kashmir division.
The tests of COVID19 recorded a drop due to the weekend lockdown, resulting in the decrease of cases, a senior health official said. The active cases in J&K dropped to 14924, of which 338 were admitted at various hospitals. A few patients, as per the health official said, were admitted to ICUs in Srinagar hospitals.
Over the past 24 hours, 50340 doses of COVID19 vaccine were administered in J&K. The data stated that 34357 people were given the second dose of the vaccine over the past one day, 9731 were given the first dose of the vaccine, the beneficiaries in the 15-18 year age group.