6 District Judges transferred

Jammu: In a minor rejig, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings of six District Judges.
As per an order issued by the Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, Sanjay Parihar Director J&K Judicial Academy has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge Jammu against the available vacancy.
Kalpana Revo Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge Rajouri against the available vacancy. Suneet Gupta, 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA) Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge Doda vice Mehmood Ahmad Chowdhary.
Mehmood Ahmad Chowdhary Additional District and Sessions Judge Doda has been transferred and posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge Rajouri vice Kalpana Revo. Masarat Roohi, Additional District & Sessions Judge Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal Judge, Family Court Srinagar against the available vacancy.
Ashwani Kumar, 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge Jammu has been transferred and posted as 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA), Jammu vice Suneet Gupta.
As per order, Sanjay Parihar Director J&K Judicial Academy will hand over the charge to Shahzad Azeem, Registrar Vigilance, who through a separate order has been placed in the Super Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service.
“The transferee judges shall ensure that all matters pending for judgments or part heard are completed and judgments or orders are pronounced in such matters before moving. The transferee officers shall hand over the charge to any other available Judicial Officer,” the order further read.
Meanwhile, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday has accorded sanction to the Super Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service to one District Judge and Selection Time Scale to two other District Judges.
As per an order issued by the Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, Shahzad Azeem Registrar Vigilance, District Judge (Selection Time Scale) has been placed in the Super Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service i.e., Rs 70290-1540-76450 w.e.f April 1,2022 against the available vacancy caused due to the retirement of Kishore Kumar on March 31, 2022 Through a separate order issued by the Registrar General, Jitender Singh Jamwal and V S Bhou District Judges (entry level) have been placed in the Selection Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service i.e., Rs 57700-1230-58930-1380-67210-1540-70200 w.e.f. March 1,2022 and April 1, 2022 respectively.