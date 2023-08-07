6 DySPs transferred

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday ordered transfers and postings of six Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySPs).

Shivender Singh Jamwal KPS125705, DYSP PC Rajouri has been transfered and posted as DYSP CIO Anantnag.

Manoj Kumar, KPS125689, SDPO Atholi has been posted as DYSP IR-22nd Bn. Shammi Kumar KPS155775, DYSP IR-24th Bn has been posted as DYSP PC Rajouri, Parladh Kumar ARP981787, CIO Anantnag has been posted as SDPO Atholi.

Krishan Rattan, ARP984843, CIO Kulgam has been posted as SDPO Pampore. He shall continue to function as CIO Kulgam additionally till further orders, and Ramesh Lal ARP831868, from awaiting adjustment to DYSP IR-14th Bn.