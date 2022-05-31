6 J&K-centric key achievements of PM in last 8 years

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government marked its eight years in office on Monday. PM Modi has been leading the country since 2014, and in his second term, he was able to ensure that his party won the faith of the people by an even bigger margin.

Encapsulating PM Modi’s achievements in Jammu and Kashmir, during the last eight years is a humongous task.

However, a sneak peek into the PM’s vision for J&K UT in a cricketing lexicon can simply be put across as ‘Modi’s spectacular six’. Here are the six key achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to the UT envisaged and implemented in the last 8 years.