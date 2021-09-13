6 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu: The government on Monday transferred and posted 6 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Vivek Sharma, JKAS, Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, against an available vacancy. Krishan Lal, JKAS, Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu, will hold the charge of the post of Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Deepika Kumari Sharma, JKAS, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Chief Operating Officer Himayat against an available vacancy. Vivekanand Rai, IRS, Director, Tourism, Jammu, will hold the charge of the post of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Through two separate GAD orders, Muzamil Maqbool Beigh and Ravinder Kumar Anand, both JKAS too have been transferred with immediate effect.

Beigh, JKAS, Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Collector Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar) while Anand, JKAS, Tehsildar, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.