6 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Thursday ordered the transfers and postings of six Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government Culture Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Reasi while Abdul Qyume, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer Reasi has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.
Gurdev Kumar, JKAS, General Manager DIC Reasi has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur while Din Mohd, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government Information Department.
Naresh Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tourism Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer Kishtwar, vice Masood Ahmad Bichoo, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Abdul Jabbar, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer Poonch has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu.
“Further, the officers, who have been assigned duties relating to Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2022 shall join at their new places of postings after completion of Yatra,” the order read.