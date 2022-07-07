6 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Thursday ordered the transfers and postings of six Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government Culture Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Reasi while Abdul Qyume, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer Reasi has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Gurdev Kumar, JKAS, General Manager DIC Reasi has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur while Din Mohd, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government Information Department.