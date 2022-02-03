6 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Jammu: At least six people, including three drivers, were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in a remote area of Kishtwar district on Thursday.
Police said that the vehicle ECHO (JK17-5089) was on its way to Nagraina Keshwan village from Kishtwar town when its driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve near Nagriana.
“The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge leading to on spot death of six passengers (three of them were drivers by profession),” said the police adding that they started evacuation operation with the help of locals and shifted the injured person Zubair to the District Hospital, Kishtwar for treatment.
He, however, succumbed to the injuries suffered in the mishap. He has been identified as Zubair, son of Atta Muhammed, resident of Nagriana.
Other deceased have been identified by the police as Latief Rather son of Abdul Samad, Muhammed Irfan son of Ghulam Haider Sheikh, Ghulam Hassan son of Muhammed Butt, Abdul Rehman Butt and Atta Mohammed, both sons of Ahmed Butt, all residents of Nagriana village in Kishtwar district.
The police while sharing preliminary investigation said that three among the deceased persons were the drivers and three slain men related to each other.
“The weather was unpleasant and hence there were hardly any passengers on the route. These drivers parked their vehicles in Kishtwar town and decided to return to their native village Nagriana,” said the police.
The police quoting the investigation said, all the travellers boarded the ill-fated vehicle from the town.
“Unfortunately, they all lost their lives on reaching close to their village after the vehicle they were travelling in met with the accident.”
Police further said that among the deceased were two brothers namely Atta Muhammed and Rehman Bhutt.
Police have started an investigation with the registration of a case regarding the accident at the concerned police station.