6 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kishtwar

“The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge leading to on spot death of six passengers (three of them were drivers by profession),” said the police adding that they started evacuation operation with the help of locals and shifted the injured person Zubair to the District Hospital, Kishtwar for treatment.

He, however, succumbed to the injuries suffered in the mishap. He has been identified as Zubair, son of Atta Muhammed, resident of Nagriana.

Other deceased have been identified by the police as Latief Rather son of Abdul Samad, Muhammed Irfan son of Ghulam Haider Sheikh, Ghulam Hassan son of Muhammed Butt, Abdul Rehman Butt and Atta Mohammed, both sons of Ahmed Butt, all residents of Nagriana village in Kishtwar district.