6 lakh Kashmiris affected by drug abuse: AIIMS

Srinagar: Drug addiction in Kashmir is increasing at an alarming rate with 10-15 new drug abusers - mostly heroin abusers - brought to hospitals every day while a survey carried by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of AIIMS on the magnitude of substance use in India placed J&K on 5th spot and claimed that over 6 lakh people in the Union Territory were affected by drug abuse.

A psychiatrist at the Institute of Mental Health said that on an average over 50 drug addiction cases are received every day, which includes old cases coming for follow-up treatment.