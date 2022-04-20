6-member panel to monitor Human Capital Index in J&K

Terms of reference for the committee include monitoring the Human Development Index (HDI) in J&K; to monitor progress and ensure improvement regarding reform actions.

“The Committee shall meet frequently (at least once a month) and ensure on ground the implementation of reform actions,” reads a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS. “Further, the Committee shall submit its report to the School Education Department on quarterly basis”. “It is further ordered that School Education Department shall be the Nodal Department for monitoring Human Capital Index (HCI) in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.” (GNS)