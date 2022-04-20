6-member panel to monitor Human Capital Index in J&K

Srinagar: Government on Wednesday constituted a Committee for monitoring Human Capital Index (HCI) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Headed by Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department (Chairman), the committee comprises of Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, J&K Member Secretary, Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department and Additional Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.
Terms of reference for the committee include monitoring the Human Development Index (HDI) in J&K; to monitor progress and ensure improvement regarding reform actions.
“The Committee shall meet frequently (at least once a month) and ensure on ground the implementation of reform actions,” reads a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS. “Further, the Committee shall submit its report to the School Education Department on quarterly basis”. “It is further ordered that School Education Department shall be the Nodal Department for monitoring Human Capital Index (HCI) in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.” (GNS)