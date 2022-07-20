6 members of J&K Hajj Committee appointed

Jammu: Member Parliament (MP) Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi, DDC Baramulla chairperson Safeena Baig and former MP Talib Hussain Choudhary, besides three other members, have been appointed as members of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Hajj Committee.
As per a notification issued by Commissioner/Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, these members have been appointed by the J&K government in exercise of the powers conferred by section 17(1) and 18(1) of the Hajj Committee Act, 2002 (35 of 2002) read with rule 20 of the Hajj Committee Rules, 2002, and in suppression of earlier notifications issued on the subject.
Other three members will be Mohd Rafiq Chashti son of Noor Din Chashti, resident of village Noonabandi, tehsil Haveli, district Poonch; Molvi Mohd Ashraf son of Mohd Jamal resident of Gori district Anantnag and Syed Mohd Rafiq son of Haji Syed Hussain resident of Wakura, Ganderbal at present Lal Bazaar, Srinagar.
These members have been appointed for a period of three years from the date of publication of the notification in the official gazette.
“Dr Abdul Salam, JKAS, Executive Officer Hajj Committee, who shall be ex-officio member, and his term shall be till the officer is holding charge as Executive Officer, J&K UT Hajj Committee,” the notification read.