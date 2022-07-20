6 members of J&K Hajj Committee appointed

Jammu: Member Parliament (MP) Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi, DDC Baramulla chairperson Safeena Baig and former MP Talib Hussain Choudhary, besides three other members, have been appointed as members of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Hajj Committee.

As per a notification issued by Commissioner/Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, these members have been appointed by the J&K government in exercise of the powers conferred by section 17(1) and 18(1) of the Hajj Committee Act, 2002 (35 of 2002) read with rule 20 of the Hajj Committee Rules, 2002, and in suppression of earlier notifications issued on the subject.